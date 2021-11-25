Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 66,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

