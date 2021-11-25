Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 62,580 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,580 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 255.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 118.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,757,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 53.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

