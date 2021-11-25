Morgan Stanley Sells 1,915,856 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,915,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 78.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

