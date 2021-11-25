California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

STOK opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.