California State Teachers Retirement System Has $898,000 Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,721 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $656.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

