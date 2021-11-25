Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Ilene R. Baylinson Sells 9,681 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

