Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Ilene R. Baylinson Sells 9,681 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Maximus stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.
Maximus Company Profile
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
