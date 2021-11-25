Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLZNY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of CLZNY opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.