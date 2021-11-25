West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $4,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $35,757,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFG opened at $86.93 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.