California State Teachers Retirement System Has $920,000 Stock Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Anterix were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Anterix news, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350 over the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

