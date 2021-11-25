William Kelly Jones Sells 12,885 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $68.91 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -459.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
