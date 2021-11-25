William Kelly Jones Sells 12,885 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $68.91 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -459.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

