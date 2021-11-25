ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 50,000 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 38,364 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $754,236.24.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $983,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $934,270.81.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in ThredUp by 105.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after buying an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

