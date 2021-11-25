Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $142.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $142.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 52 week low of $115.17 and a 52 week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.5% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 269.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

