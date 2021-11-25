Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYLA. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. Equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

