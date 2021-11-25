Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.41. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

