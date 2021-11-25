American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE:ACC opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after buying an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after buying an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,886,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

