Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Antares Pharma worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $581.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.