California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,344 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.
GOCO opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
