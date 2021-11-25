California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,344 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GOCO opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

