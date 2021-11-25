California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.97. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

