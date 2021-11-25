First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 67.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at $8,121,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 68,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NBR stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $726.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($22.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.