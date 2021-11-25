Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $3,062,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

