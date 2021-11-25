GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.53.

GAP stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

