Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAN. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of PLAN opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

