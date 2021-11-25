Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

