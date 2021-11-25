Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.