Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IFSPF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Interfor has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.