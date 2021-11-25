Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ceconomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy has an average rating of Hold.

MTTRY stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

