State Street Corp Makes New $9.47 Million Investment in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 258,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIC stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

