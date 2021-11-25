State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.34% of Miller Industries worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $408.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

