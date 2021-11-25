Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 37.35 ($0.49) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.26. The stock has a market cap of £164.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.79. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 21.35 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
