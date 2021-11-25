Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 37.35 ($0.49) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.26. The stock has a market cap of £164.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.79. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 21.35 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

