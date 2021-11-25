Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target Increased to CHF 304.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its target price increased by UBS Group from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of KRDXF opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.43. Kardex has a 1 year low of $192.30 and a 1 year high of $335.00.
About Kardex
