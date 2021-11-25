Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target Increased to CHF 304.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its target price increased by UBS Group from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KRDXF opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.43. Kardex has a 1 year low of $192.30 and a 1 year high of $335.00.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

