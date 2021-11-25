Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.23. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

FIS opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

