UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 126,952 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

