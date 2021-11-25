UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of UWM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at $6,338,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in UWM by 2,645.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 706,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $4,129,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UWMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

