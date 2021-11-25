SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after buying an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

