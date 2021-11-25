Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.