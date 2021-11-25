Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LCTX opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $364.09 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.