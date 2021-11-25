Amalgamated Bank Invests $78,000 in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

TRUE opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

