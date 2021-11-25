Amalgamated Bank Buys New Shares in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 207,852 shares of company stock worth $700,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

United Insurance stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.73.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.54%.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

