First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,129 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 171,838 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in DHT by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DHT by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 221,848 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,978,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DHT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 694,006 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.50 and a beta of -0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

