First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the second quarter worth $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TIM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TIM in the second quarter worth $238,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in TIM during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TIM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of TIMB opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

