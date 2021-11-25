Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 26,049 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 905.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.