31,554 Shares in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

