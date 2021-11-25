6,226 Shares in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $503.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.45. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.