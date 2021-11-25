First Trust Advisors LP Takes $229,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

