Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 121.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VKQ opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

