Gerry P. Smith Sells 33,275 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ODP by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

