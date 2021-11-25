Gerry P. Smith Sells 33,275 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ODP stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
About ODP
The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.