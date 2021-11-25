Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,463 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

