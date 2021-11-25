Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) CEO Purchases 1,103,000.00 in Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 11.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.48. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. Analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,499,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after acquiring an additional 298,429 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $9,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $8,950,000.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.