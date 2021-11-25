Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock.

LON:SLP opened at GBX 90.88 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sylvania Platinum has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.35.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 4%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18). Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.