Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,995.83 ($65.27).

RIO opened at GBX 4,721.50 ($61.69) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,723.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,493.70. The company has a market capitalization of £76.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

